WTF: The Roots’ Concert At SXSW Was Cancelled Following A Bomb Threat
The Roots’ Show Cancelled Due To Bomb Threat
Event organizers were forced to cancel the Roots’ set at SXSW on Saturday night following a reported bomb threat. The show’s main sponsor, Bud Light, along with SXSW confirmed the cancellation on Twitter while apologizing to fans for the bad news.
Saturday’s cancellation was only the latest news related to bombings in the area; Austin was the site of three package explosions that occurred in a 10-day span, starting on March 2.
CNN reported that “the bombs killed a 39-year-old African-American man on March 2, killed a 17-year-old African-American male early Monday morning, and severely injured a 75-year-old Hispanic woman midday Monday.” Authorities told CNN they believed the explosions were related and possibly hate crimes.
In a now deleted tweet, Roots drummer Questlove said about the incident, “Welp. It’s 2018. Show cancelled. These are the times we now live in.” Though his statement was deleted, 9th Wonder–who was also backstage before the cancelled performance–spoke his piece on the matter, posting a photo of Trevor Ingram, the 26-year-old police arrested for issuing terroristic threats.
We were all backstage, about an hour before @rapsody performs with @theroots at SXSW, when we got the word of a bomb threat. “There’s been a bomb threat, show is over…we have to leave…NOW…” because of this clown, Trevor Ingram. Take a good look at what true terrorism looks like. Hats off to the authorities in Austin, Texas for acting fast and catching this lowlife bastard.