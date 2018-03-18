Aaron Paul Talks About His Magical Encounters With Rihanna, Says She Got Drake Into ‘Breaking Bad’

Rihanna Is A Huge Fan Of Aaron Paul And Breaking Bad

New dad Aaron Paul stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday to promote his Hulu series, The Path. In his interview, he told stories about his past interactions with both Drake and Rihanna, which stem from their die-hard fandom of Breaking Bad and the pair’s affinity for Paul’s character, Jesse Pinkman.

The actor recalled randomly meeting Drake in a Paris parking garage, where the rapper admitted that Rihanna got him into Breaking Bad. He later described his first meeting with Rihanna herself saying, “I was just at some event, and an SUV was driving by me, and it stops and the backdoor opens, and it’s Rihanna. She jumps out, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s Rihanna.’ And then she starts literally running towards me. I’m like, ‘She can’t be running towards me.’ Then she threw her arms around me, and said, ‘I had to meet you, I needed proof of this.’” The two took pictures together which RiRi later posed on social media.