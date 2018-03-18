Jesus Take The Wheel: Uber Driver Shot 3 Times Over $23 In The Bronx

Bronx Uber Driver Expected To Live After Being Shot 3 Times

An Uber driver was shot multiple times while on the job in the Bronx early Saturday by a passenger who robbed him of $23, according to police.

26-year-old Jeffrey Cisnero Comacho was picking up passengers at about 12:45 a.m. when a man flagged him down on Boston Road and Fish Ave. Comacho obliged and drove the customer to Morrison Ave. near E. 174th St. in Soundview, where the passenger then whipped out a gun and shot the Uber driver at least three times, running off with his cash and wallet–which only consisted of $23.

Luckily, Camacho managed to stumble out of his Toyota and wave down a passing police car. Medics rushed him to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is expected to survive, according to officials.

“He’s very lucky to be alive,” said Fernando Mateo, the president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers. He visited the victim in the hospital and said, “We were at the hospital all morning. He’s got tubes going everywhere. Cops recovered three 9-mm shells and there are a lot of exit and entrance wounds.”

The federation of drivers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that will lead to the gunman. Comacho didn’t have his cab equipped with a camera at the time.