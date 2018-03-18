Papa Rob Kardashian Spends His St. Patty’s Day Birthday With Baby Dream… And Blac Chyna Says THIS

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Rob Kardashian celebrates Father's day with Blac Chyna and their daughter Dream at the Happiest Place on earth. Rob and Chyna were happy to show their 7 months old different parts of the park including the small world ride and the Alice in Wonderland ride. They enjoyed snacks including a bag of sweets and an slurpee from ToonTown.

Rob Kardashian Celebrates His Birthday

Saturday was St. Patrick’s Day and Rob Kardashian celebrated another birthday!

He posted a few celebratory photos on the ‘gram.

Including a few of precious liddo Dream.

Hit the flip for more photos celebrating Rob and a surprising messaging from baby mama Blac Chyna.

The best birthday present

