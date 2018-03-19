So Sick: ‘Good Man’ Ne-Yo Goes Off Over Creepin’ Allegations AGAIN—But Why’s Lil Duval Jumping In?

Hi haters…

Ne-Yo Says He’s A “Good Man”, Denies Cheating Allegations

Ne-Yo recently exploded on fans after they once again accused him of some dirty doggin’ behavior. The R&B singer shared an IG post this weekend declaring it “#GoodManSeason” and said, “We gotta make being faithful to one woman cool again 90s R&B songs.”

I'm sayin'….#GoodManSeason

Unfortunately for him, his comments got flooded with criticism from fans who once again brought up allegations that he cheated on his ex Monyetta Shaw AND that he insisted that she burn her tubes because he didn’t want more children. He’s now, of course, expecting his second child with wife Crystal Smith.

Ne-Yo obviously caught word of the comments because he posted several messages slamming the allegations.

“It’s sad that some are still holding on to a past that isn’t even accurate,” wrote Ne-Yo. “Especially considering that the people actually involved BEEN moved on. I’ve also NEVER FORCED A WOMAN TO DO ANYTHING EVER IN MY LIFE. And so for the LAST TIME, I did not force anyone to tie their tubes,” he added.

“I DID NOT leave the mother of my 1st two children for my current wife. I didn’t even meet my wife until a YEAR AND A HALF AFTER me and the mother of

my 1st two children split up.”

All the while Ne-Yo was battling fans, comedian Lil Duval also decided to jump in and claim that Ne-Yo was being disingenuous and breaking “guy code.”

LMAO, really Duval?

Ne-Yo’s since responded, hit the flip.