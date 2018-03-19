#RHOA: KKKim Got Gathered All The Way Together And Twitter Helped Send Her Receipts
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Kandi And Twitter Destroy Kim
You knew it was coming. And we were absolutely ready for it. Last night’s RHOA was all about Kim’s reckoning as her racism and questionable comments about black people came to light. Not only did the producers have quite the receipts in the way of flashbacks, but Twitter came for that a$$, too.
It might really be time to escort Kim all the way out of the paint and this is the way it happens. It was a straight up #CancelKim party and everyone was invited. Take a look…