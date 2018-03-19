Congratulations: Fetty Wap’s Baby Mama Of Two Lezhae Gives Birth To His 7th Trap Seed

Fetty Wap’s Ex Gives Birth To His Seventh Child

Congratulations are in order for Fetty Wap and Lezhae Zeona. The on and off lovers have successfully brought another baby into the world. Lezhae is the mother of a 2-year-old baby girl with Fetty already, and now they have a healthy…baby boy!

Previously, Lezhae made it clear to confused commenters that she and Fetty planned to have a second child, despite being pregnant at the same time as Alexis Skyy. She said in the same video, that they’d made plans to move in together. Seems like those plans are postponed, just a tad. Fetty started dating another woman recently, skipping out on their baby shower a few weeks back and now birth of their new son…

Here is Lezhae celebrating minus Fetty back in February.

WELP. Now Fetty has three kids on the west coast, two in Florida, one in Atlanta and one in California. 7 babies!

Congratulations!