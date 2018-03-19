Bawse Back: Live From Las Vegas, Rick Ross’ First Performance Since His Hospitalization [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rick Ross First Performance Since He Was Found Unconscious
We all thought we might lose Rick Ross after he was reportedly put on life support a couple weeks ago, but alas, the used-to-be fat boy is back on stage in Las Vegas looking like nothing ever happened according to TMZ.
Good to see Ross back on his feet. Hopefully, he’s taking care of himself properly.