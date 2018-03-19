Welp: Vivica Fox Talks Initiating Ancient Smash Sessions With 50 Cent In New Book– Curtis PETTILY Reacts

50 Cent Reacts To Vivica Fox’s Forthcoming Self Help Book

Vivica Fox is coming out with a new “self-help” book and 50 Cent isn’t pleased at all.

The actress and now author spoke with NYDailyNews about the spicy parts of her anticipated book “Every Day, I’m Hustling” and she details how…unexciting…her sex life with Curtis Jackson was.

Vivica A. Fox writes that she had no intention of discussing her relationship with 50 Cent in her upcoming self-help book “Every Day, I’m Hustling,” but felt compelled to since the “In Da Club” rapper has reportedly invented stories about her repeatedly. The 53-year-old “Empire” star says Fitty wooed her and they had amazing chemistry although he was more focused on his career than on sex. “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him,” writes Fox, who also describes their sessions as PG-13 but “cherished and special.”

Vivica’s book is reportedly “peppered with life lessons” from her life on set of Kill Bill and Set It Off, but it was her mention of 50 that sent him into a petty reaction. He says “That was 14 years old, who does this? What the f*ck”

SMH, hopefully this is the LAST time 50 will have to read about his ancient smash session in interview form. Especially since no one was asking…

Are YOU interested in the details of their almost 15-year-old relationship?