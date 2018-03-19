Lesbi-Honest: Eva Marcille Talks About Shamea Bringing Up Rumors She Got Her Freak On With Missy Elliott
Eva Marcille Talks Missy Rumors: “What Is The Issue?”
Eva Marcille recently addressed issues she had with Shamea Morton bringing up old rumors she dated Missy Elliott.
Via US Weekly:
When asked if she warned Missy about the story resurfacing on the show, Eva responded, “No, I didn’t because, I mean, because Missy is so non-confrontational, she’s not that girl.”
“But I did talk to her after Watch What Happens Live and she, first she sends me the emoji of the hand on the head,” she explained. “It was hilarious. And I was like I know, so petty. And she’s like, ‘You know what girl, you held your own. I appreciate it, you know what I mean, the way you held me down. ‘I was like, ‘Look, I’m not gonna create a space for you to have to defend yourself against this girl … You’re not on the show. It’s not fair to you,’ which is kind of why I was really pissed off.”
“Like, why would you do this to my friend?” Eva added. “But furthermore, like I said, my irritation really is the fact that there’s like this negative connotation or idea around homosexuality. That is to me the more frustrating thing. Like, what is the issue?”
Sounds like Eva is pretty comfy with her sexuality and Shamea really TRIED it bringing up the past — trying to be messy, she done ticked off Missy…