RHOA Shade Files: Kim & Sheree Say ‘Crocodile Tears’ NeNe Faked Being Sorry About THIS

NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield & Kim Zolciak

NeNe is still going at it with two of her fellow O.G. housewives. As previously reported NeNe’s adamant that her ex-friends Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak have been “targeting her since season 2” and she doubled down ahead of Sunday’s episode calling them “Sweetie 2.0 and #Wig.”

(Sweetie is, of course, Kim’s ex-assistant that NeNe called Kim’s “slave” back in season 3.)

Tune into RHOA tonight at 8pm on Bravo! Let me know how you feel abt Wig & Sweetie 2.0 reckless mouths — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 18, 2018

Well after NeNe shaded the two, both of them clapped back at her as their show was airing, in particular for a scene where she “fake cried” after that incident where she told a comedy show heckler she “hoped she got raped.”



According to Sheree NeNe’s a bad actress and a hypocrite…

U tell someone u hope they get RAPED by an Uber driver but u dont want to be hurtful!!!! #hypocrite — Shereé Whitfield (@IamSheree) March 19, 2018

and Kim thinks NeNe shed crocodile tears.

Crocodile tears!! Nobody said that shit! — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 19, 2018

YOU tell us; did NeNe seem sorry for her Uber driver rape comment?

