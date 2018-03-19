RHOA Shade Files: Kim & Sheree Say ‘Crocodile Tears’ NeNe Faked Being Sorry About THIS
NeNe Leakes Blasts Sheree Whitfield & Kim Zolciak
NeNe is still going at it with two of her fellow O.G. housewives. As previously reported NeNe’s adamant that her ex-friends Sheree Whitfield and Kim Zolciak have been “targeting her since season 2” and she doubled down ahead of Sunday’s episode calling them “Sweetie 2.0 and #Wig.”
(Sweetie is, of course, Kim’s ex-assistant that NeNe called Kim’s “slave” back in season 3.)
Well after NeNe shaded the two, both of them clapped back at her as their show was airing, in particular for a scene where she “fake cried” after that incident where she told a comedy show heckler she “hoped she got raped.”
According to Sheree NeNe’s a bad actress and a hypocrite…
and Kim thinks NeNe shed crocodile tears.
YOU tell us; did NeNe seem sorry for her Uber driver rape comment?
NeNe’s still calling out “Wig” and “Sweetie 2.0”.
Kim said that NeNe “lead the pack” of abusers at the RHOA reunion.
As previously reported Kim and her daughter Brielle said she was “ganged up on.”
Sheree said NeNe committed mortgage fraud. BLOOOP!