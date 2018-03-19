Her Royal Zillionaire$$ Blue Ivy Bid $19K On ART & Made Everyone Cry In BrokiePeasantPoorness

Blue Ivy bidding $19k on art & I'm out here surviving solely off free trials 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SIwY3rn2XL — Erica (@ErockaMar) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy Blew $19K On Art & Shattered Twitter

All eyes were on Queen Mother Bey who attended Mama Tina’s annual Wearable Art Gala until Her Royal Billionaire$$ Blue Ivy came thru and stole the show (AGAIN) with a wig-simmering $19K bid on a Sidney Poitier painting (YES, AT SIX-YEARS-OLD) that sent allll the lessers, peasants, brokies and poors across Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

There’s a video of Blue Ivy bidding tens of thousands of dollars at an auction and Bey and Jay are sitting there like ‘isn’t she so cute’ pic.twitter.com/g0z8S1qQJ1 — Beyoncé Forever (@SandulelaAsanda) March 18, 2018

Peep the hilarious chaos over Blue Ivy’s $19K bid on the flip.