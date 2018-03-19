Her Royal Zillionaire$$ Blue Ivy Bid $19K On ART & Made Everyone Cry In BrokiePeasantPoorness

- By Bossip Staff
Blue Ivy Blew $19K On Art & Shattered Twitter

All eyes were on Queen Mother Bey who attended Mama Tina’s annual Wearable Art Gala until Her Royal Billionaire$$ Blue Ivy came thru and stole the show (AGAIN) with a wig-simmering $19K bid on a Sidney Poitier painting (YES, AT SIX-YEARS-OLD) that sent allll the lessers, peasants, brokies and poors across Twitter spiraling into a TIZZY.

Peep the hilarious chaos over Blue Ivy’s $19K bid on the flip.

    Feature photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARAS

