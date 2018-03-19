Soul Glo Drip: Offset’s Soulfully Saucy Pop Lock Shenanigans Won The Internet

them: "offset isn't the best migo" offset: pic.twitter.com/10rHdaWvuT — yung content 뤀 🖼 (@lukashmayyn) March 19, 2018

Offset’s Super Fly Dance Moves Shattered Twitter

The internet is OBSESSED with Offset’s soulfully spectacular pop lock shenanigans that set off the instant classic “Walk It Like I Talk It” video currently breaking the internet and showcasing the unappreciated Migo star’s unlimited star potential.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over Offset’s soulfully saucy pop lock shenanigans in the “Walk It Like I Talk It” video on the flip.