Soul Glo Drip: Offset’s Soulfully Saucy Pop Lock Shenanigans Won The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Offset’s Super Fly Dance Moves Shattered Twitter

The internet is OBSESSED with Offset’s soulfully spectacular pop lock shenanigans that set off the instant classic “Walk It Like I Talk It” video currently breaking the internet and showcasing the unappreciated Migo star’s unlimited star potential.

Peep the hilarious Twitter chatter over Offset’s soulfully saucy pop lock shenanigans in the “Walk It Like I Talk It” video on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus