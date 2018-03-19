Keep It 100: Hannibal Buress’ Mic Cut For Child Rape Joke At Catholic Loyola University, “Y’all F*** Kids, Right?”

Image via Brandon Williams/Getty Images for International Myeloma Foundation

Hannibal Buress Mic Cut Over Rape Jokes At Loyola University

Hannibal Buress won’t be silenced, censored, restrained or restricted in any way whatsoever.

In case the comedian’s uncovering of Bill Cosby’s numerous sexual assault allegations wasn’t proof enough, take in this incident at Chicago’s Loyola University.

According to DailyMail, Buress took the stage for all of 5 minutes before having his mic cut off for telling child molestation jokes about Catholics. Oh yeah, forgot to mention, Loyola is a DEVOUTLY Catholic school.

How Catholic, you ask? Well, the artful troll used an email outlining his restrictions that was sent by the school in his act.

The projection was followed by this flaming middle finger of a joke:

‘B****-ass old people, I can project,’ Buress said. ‘Y’all f*** kids, right?’

The school cut Hannibal’s mic IMMEDIATELY. However, the resourceful comic continued his set without one…until the school pumped Oscar music over him to drown out his voice!

Hannibal reportedly left the stage and came back to a standing ovation.

A Twitter user asked why he signed up for the show yet went against the guidelines outlined. Buress apparently replied, ‘Or take it and get paid and still do what you want. option 2 sounds more exciting. Show still went on. What’s your point here?’

You do what you want when you poppin’. Flip the page to see some of Hannibal’s set.