Poverty Trap: Rich Black Families Far More Likely To Raise “Poor” Sons Than Wealthy Whites, Study

Study: Wealthy Black Boys Most Likely To Lose Wealth

If you think raising a happy baby boy in a well-to-do neighborhood in a wealthy house is will help alley-oop him into the life of similar success, a new study says that is untrue. According to the study by researchers at Stanford, Harvard and the Census Bureau, White boys who grow up rich are likely to remain that way. Black boys raised at the top, however, are more likely to become poor than to stay wealthy in their own adult households.

While most white boys raised in wealthy families will stay rich or upper middle class as adults, but black boys raised in similarly rich households will not. Meanwhile, black and white girls from families with comparable earnings attain similar individual incomes as adults. But why?

So far the study says the income disparity can’t be explained on a “cognitive” level. Well, duh! These disparities are probably happening socially, and outside the control of their wealthy homes…but, we’re no scientists.

“One of the most popular liberal post-racial ideas is the idea that the fundamental problem is class and not race, and clearly this study explodes that idea,” said Ibram Kendi, a professor and director of the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University. “But for whatever reason, we’re unwilling to stare racism in the face.”

The same study also shows that Black folks have the lowest median income at $38,600 a year. Natives Americans bring in $39,700, Latinos $46,900, $63,200 and Asians at a whopping $80,700 a year, average.

Any surprises here?