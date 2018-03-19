Becky With The Blowtorch: Serial Swirler Iggy Azalea Admits She Scorched Nick Young’s Swaggy Sportswear Shortly Before They Split

Iggy Azalea Brags About Burning Up Nick Young’s Clothes

Anyone who dates Iggy Azalea be forewarned… She’s got an appetite for destruction when you do her wrong. The Australian rapper went on “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on the same episode as Kim Zolciak and she downright BRAGGED about burning up ex-bae Nick Young’s designer clothes.

Is it just us or does Iggy give off such an evil vibe when she’s telling this story? Yes, Nick Young probably had it coming BUT should she really be bragging like that?