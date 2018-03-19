Nah, Bruh Abusive: NBA YoungBoy Indicted For Kidnapping And Assault Of Girlfriend [Video]

Image via Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty

NBA YoungBoy Indicted For Assaulting And Kidnapping Girlfriend

The rapper known as NBA YoungBoy might be on his way to prison if he’s found guilty of the charges that a Georgia grand jury just handed down.

According to TMZ, Mr. YoungBoy was arrested and charged with the kidnapping and aggravated assault of his girlfriend.

We previously posted the surveillance footage that *allegedly* shows Mr. YoungBoy slamming his girlfriend to the ground violently and pulling her hair in an attempt to get her back into their hotel room.

The woman did her best to prevent her mumbly bae from being charged by spinning some story about “horseplay” but the grand jury wasn’t hearing that s#!t for one second.

We can’t even begin to imagine how his lawyer is going to defend him when the whole thing is on tape.