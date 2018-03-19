Ay Dios Mio, Mami! Amara La Negra Covers ‘Latina’ & Previews Her New Single

Amara La Negra Covers “Latina”, Previews “Insecure” Track

Amara La Negra is bringing her Afro-Latina loveliness to the pages of Latina. The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star/songstress is telling the publication all about her background and body image.

Check out some highlights below.

ON HER LARGER THAN LIFE AFRO:

“I think people are confused by why I rock my hair the way I do. But it isn’t about hair. It’s about the moral of the story, you know? Hair is nothing, I could go bald tomorrow. I’m still gonna be Amara La Negra. It’s more about feeling comfortable in your own skin, with your body, your hair.”

ON HER OWN STRUGGLE WITH BODY IMAGE:

“I wanted a smaller butt. I was upset that I had hips. Why can’t I have long, skinny legs? Even when I was little, I was naturally curvy, that’s just in my DNA, but I wanted to be like the Victoria’s Secret models. It takes time to finally accept yourself.”’

@latina Mi Cuerpo es Arte! Por muchos años me sentia insegura de mi cuerpo de mis curvas de mis “imperfecciones” . La gente puede ser muy cruel con sus comentarios. Hasta que un día decidí Amarme! Quererme! Sin importar lo que los demas pensaran de mi. Es el unico cuerpo que tengo y Dios me lo dio. Asi que Porque avergonzarme de no ser perfecta si al final ninguno lo somos. ————————————————————————- @latina My Body is Art! For many years I felt insecure about my body and my curves. WhatI use to think were my “imperfections”. People can be very cruel with their comments and made me doubt myself and my self esteem. Until one day I decided to love me & embrace who I was. No matter what other people had to say about me. It is the only body that I have and God gave it to me. Why be Ashamed of not being perfect if in the end none of us are.

In addition to celebrating her Dominican heritage and posing for bangin’ photos for Latina, Amara’s also preparing to drop her new single “Insecure.”

“INSECURE” Photography: @2020photography3

Hit the flip for a preview of the track.

“INSECURE” 3/19 WORLD PREMIERE!

Check out more photos from Amara’s Latina Magazine spread.

Amara “La Negra” @latina

Chosen.

