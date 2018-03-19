Ay Dios Mio, Mami! Amara La Negra Covers ‘Latina’ & Previews Her New Single

Someone we actually like…

Amara La Negra Covers “Latina”, Previews “Insecure” Track

Amara La Negra is bringing her Afro-Latina loveliness to the pages of Latina. The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star/songstress is telling the publication all about her background and body image.

Check out some highlights below.

ON HER LARGER THAN LIFE AFRO:

“I think people are confused by why I rock my hair the way I do. But it isn’t about hair. It’s about the moral of the story, you know? Hair is nothing, I could go bald tomorrow. I’m still gonna be Amara La Negra. It’s more about feeling comfortable in your own skin, with your body, your hair.”

ON HER OWN STRUGGLE WITH BODY IMAGE:

“I wanted a smaller butt. I was upset that I had hips. Why can’t I have long, skinny legs? Even when I was little, I was naturally curvy, that’s just in my DNA, but I wanted to be like the Victoria’s Secret models. It takes time to finally accept yourself.”’

In addition to celebrating her Dominican heritage and posing for bangin’ photos for Latina, Amara’s also preparing to drop her new single “Insecure.”

Hit the flip for a preview of the track.