Ay Dios Mio, Mami! Amara La Negra Covers ‘Latina’ & Previews Her New Single
Amara La Negra Covers “Latina”, Previews “Insecure” Track
Amara La Negra is bringing her Afro-Latina loveliness to the pages of Latina. The “Love & Hip Hop Miami” star/songstress is telling the publication all about her background and body image.
Check out some highlights below.
BREAKING BARRIERS! at @Latina Magazine This is Such a Huge Moment For the #AfroLatino Community ,for any girl they may look up to me. For anyone that can relate. Representation Matters! But Nothing is Impossible! Thank you @latin for Making me the Cover of your magazine. ——————————————————————— ¡ROMPIENDO BARRERAS! Gracias a @Latina Magazine Este es un gran momento para la comunidad #AfroLatino, para cualquier chica que me admire. Para cualquiera que pueda relacionarse a mi sentir. ¡La representación importa! ¡Pero nada es imposible! Es todo un honor para mi Gracias @latina por hacerme la portada de tu revista.
ON HER LARGER THAN LIFE AFRO:
“I think people are confused by why I rock my hair the way I do. But it isn’t about hair. It’s about the moral of the story, you know? Hair is nothing, I could go bald tomorrow. I’m still gonna be Amara La Negra. It’s more about feeling comfortable in your own skin, with your body, your hair.”
ON HER OWN STRUGGLE WITH BODY IMAGE:
“I wanted a smaller butt. I was upset that I had hips. Why can’t I have long, skinny legs? Even when I was little, I was naturally curvy, that’s just in my DNA, but I wanted to be like the Victoria’s Secret models. It takes time to finally accept yourself.”’
@latina Mi Cuerpo es Arte! Por muchos años me sentia insegura de mi cuerpo de mis curvas de mis “imperfecciones” . La gente puede ser muy cruel con sus comentarios. Hasta que un día decidí Amarme! Quererme! Sin importar lo que los demas pensaran de mi. Es el unico cuerpo que tengo y Dios me lo dio. Asi que Porque avergonzarme de no ser perfecta si al final ninguno lo somos. ————————————————————————- @latina My Body is Art! For many years I felt insecure about my body and my curves. WhatI use to think were my “imperfections”. People can be very cruel with their comments and made me doubt myself and my self esteem. Until one day I decided to love me & embrace who I was. No matter what other people had to say about me. It is the only body that I have and God gave it to me. Why be Ashamed of not being perfect if in the end none of us are.
In addition to celebrating her Dominican heritage and posing for bangin’ photos for Latina, Amara’s also preparing to drop her new single “Insecure.”
Hit the flip for a preview of the track.
“INSECURE” DROPS THIS MONDAY! 3/19 Catch the world premiere of My official first single “INSECURE” this Monday on The Breakfast Club with @djenvy @cthagod @angelayee @breakfastclubam (Prod: @therontheron_ @supadups ) It will be available on: @itunes @Spotify @tidal @amazonmusic @googleplaymusic @applemusic “Song Preview” Dir: @iamaries (This is NOT The Music Video)
You like?
Check out more photos from Amara’s Latina Magazine spread.
Yo Tambien Soy LATINA!! Yo soy “AFRO LATINA” y seguiré utilizando mi Voz y mi plataforma hasta el dia que me muera para darle esperanza y seguir abriendo puertas para Mujeres y niñas como yo! Para mi gente! Mi Raza! Mi cultura! @latina ————————————————————————- I am also LATINA! I am an "AFRO LATINA" and I will continue using my Voice and my platform til the day that I die to give hope and keep opening doors for women and girls like myself! For my people! My race! My culture! & Guess What? Im not going ANYWHERE! Im just getting started. @latina
@latina My Mother always Told Me.. “ In this World There will be People that will Try to Break you down, but I have Raised you to be a Strong, Powerful Woman” ———————————————————————— @latina Mi madre siempre me dijo … "En este mundo habrá personas que tratarán de derribarte, pero te he criado para ser una mujer fuerte y poderosa"