Rich The Kid’s Wife Confirms Whether Or Not He’s Been Blasting Blac Chyna’s Bloated Backsides To Oblivion

Rich The Kid Gets Put On Blast By His Alleged Wife

We told y’all weeks ago that streets BEEN saying Blac Chyna has actually been getting it in with rapper Rich The Kid and not his protegé YBN Almighty, well now the woman who says she’s Rich’s wife is confirming these reports… and alleging he’s also been messing with Bria Myles, India Love, Miracle Watts and Tori Brixx.

Yikes! Two kids and a wife? Is Chyna outchea wrecking homes? Also, why is it that we always hear the same names over and over?

Do you think it’s really a wrap for Rich and his wife? How long do you think Chyna will keep up the Jay thing if Rich is out messing with Miracle and all these other chicks. Ayiyi, so many questions.

Hit the flip to see Big Boy grill Rich about whether he has a lady and a baby on the way…