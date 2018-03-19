Jesus Take The Mic: Chaka Khan Got Dragged Through The Fire Over Disastrous #JITG2018 Performance

#chakakhan was so terrible at #Jitg2018 people started walking out on her pic.twitter.com/6uYJIxZzwz — cynthia Traveling Queen (@cynthia33324663) March 18, 2018

Chaka’s Tragic Performance Upset Fans & Broke Twitter

We love us some Chaka Chaka Khan. She’s a living legend who inspired a whole generation of R&B starlets but that clearly didn’t stop fans from dragging her through the fire over a disastrous performance at the 13th Annual Jazz In The Garden fest this past weekend. Now, to be fair, we’ve included her statement on the performance (in response to accusations that she was drunk, high or both) alongside videos from every angle and we’ll let you be the judge.

What In The Chaka Khan in this ?!? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/uT4vKM38m7 — 🦋✨ (@TheRoSho) March 19, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over auntie Chaka’s disastrous performance on the flip.