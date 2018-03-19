Respeck And The City: Sex And The City Star Cynthia Nixon Officially Running For NY Governor

Image via Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Sex And The City’s Cynthia Nixon To Run For NY Governor

If you thought the era of celebrity politicians would end after the debacle that is Donald Trump, you’re sadly mistaken.

Just minutes ago, Sex And The City star Cynthia Nixon has announced that she will attempt to unseat 2-time incumbent Andrew Cuomo as the governor of New York state.

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

This will be no easy feat. Cuomo is a known quantity in the state and according to the NYTimes, he’s sitting on a $30 million war chest.

Cuomo is trying to play it cool. He was quoted last week as saying:

“I’m not nervous about whoever runs,” Mr. Cuomo said last week. “There’ll be people who run. That’s called elections, and that’s fine.”

Despite her celebrity, Nixon is a woman in social climate that has shown willingness to champion women’s voices. Also of note, Cynthia is a member of the LGBTQ community, another demographic that is loud and proud. Tack on the fact the she is a white woman in a very liberal state and you can see that this will not be an easy race for conservative Cuomo.