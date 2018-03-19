So Sad: 9-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Teen Sister Over Video Game Controller

9-Year-Old Boy Reportedly Kills Sister Over Video Game

This is so sad.

An unnamed teenage girl was rushed to the hospital yesterday in the Arberdeen area of Mississippi after a fight with her brother over a video game turned lethal.

According to local news outlets, the 9-year-old boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the back of the head. Their mother was reportedly in the next room feeding their siblings lunch where it happened. the injured teen was rushed to Le Bonheur’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis fight for her life. Hours later, she died from her injuries. Authorities say they don’t yet know how the boy got the gun. The circumstances are still being investigated.