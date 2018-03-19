Arrests: Trey Songz Popped For Felony Domestic Violence

Trey Songz Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Trey Songz is out on bail after being arrested. As previously reported the singer is being accused of beating a woman during NBA All-Star weekend. Andrea Buera alleges that Songz yelled at her before punching her, choking her and knocking her to the ground. The woman who’s represented by Lisa Bloom also claims that Songz threw her cellphone off a cliff when she tried to call for help.

TMZ reports that Songz surrendered to LAPD to face a felony domestic violence charge and was released shortly after 8 AM after posting $50,000 bond.

Songz has since denied his accuser’s allegations on Twitter. “I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain,” said Songz.

For weeks my lawyers & Mgmt have asked me not to comment on this and I initially agreed but this morning I feel that my fam, the women that raised me, my friends & fans especially the youth need to hear from me. I am being lied on and falsely accused for someone’s personal gain — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

I won’t be speaking too much more on this but would like to thank you for all the prayers and support. 🙏🏾❤️💪🏾 — Trey Songz (@TreySongz) March 19, 2018

Buera also shared photos of her alleged injuries during a press conference.