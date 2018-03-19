NormaniIsFreeParty: Fifth Harmony Is Taking Hiatus And Twitter Is Ready For Normani To Smash A Solo Career To Smithereens!

Twitter Attends The #NormaniIsFreeParty After Fifth Harmony Presses Pause

Fifth Harmony has had its share of bumps in the road since debuting their talents on X-factor six years ago, and now they’ve decided to take a “break”. The group’s official twitter account posted the news to mix reactions from fans, stating that they are taking time off for their respective solo careers….

Fans were like wayment!! Does this mean Normani Kordei, the group’s designated Beyonce (like for real), gets to go solo too??? Well duh??

At only 21, with loads of stans already and a talent, Noramai does have a bright future ahead. Hit the flip to see the happy reactions to the finer than frog-hair and sweeter than molasses Normani being free to crush her group members with solo success.