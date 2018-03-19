DJ Luke Nasty, Dutchess And Jeezy Hit The Southwest Takeover Stage In ATX

Jeezy, Joe Gifted, DJ Luke Nasty And Dutchess At Dutchmasters Event

All the rappers and rap fans were going hard at SXSW last week. Dutch Masters sponsored The Southwest Takeover at Vulcan Gas Company, which was hosted by Kenny Burns. The event featured performances by DJ Luke Nasty and Dutchess (her first, alongside Ricky Blow) and a host of others, with Jeezy headlining.

Burns also interviewed Jeezy before his performance.

Check out more photos from the event below: