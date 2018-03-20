Exclusive: Judge Enforces Jill Scott’s Prenup; Denies Estranged Husband’s Demand She Pay His Lawyer’s Fees

Jill Scott & Mike Dobson In Contentious Split After 15 Months Of Marriage

Jill Scott scored a victory in her acrimonious split from her soon to be ex husband, Mike Dobson, BOSSIP has learned.

A Tennessee judge on Monday denied Dobson’s request for Scott to pay Dobson approximately $6,500 for legal fees from the divorce and told the City of Atlanta employee that the prenup agreement he signed was still in play, which barred him from seeking support from Scott.

The judge said that Scott paying Dobson’s legal fees would be akin to spousal support, a right that he signed away under the prenup. Scott’s lawyer also revealed that the “Golden” singer paid Dobson $20,000 about a week before she filed for divorce, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

“She did not throw him out with nothing,” Rose Palermo, a lawyer for Scott, said at a hearing last month, according to a transcript obtained by BOSSIP. “She gave him $20,000 when he left. And during the – during the course of the marriage, she deposited funds into an account for his – for his benefit.”

Dobson later admitted that Scott gave him the $20,000, but said it was to pay for immediate “family expenses” and he never got a penny of it, court papers state.

BOSSIP exclusively revealed that Scott filed for divorce last year from Dobson, her husband of just 15 months, citing irreconcilable differences and said them living together for any longer would be improper and potentially unsafe.

Dobson countersued Scott, alleging that she coerced him into signing a bad prenup and bullied and intimidated him throughout the relationship. He has asked the judge to award him half of the assets the couple acquired during their short union.