LHHATL Erica Mena Denies Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Because She’s Broke & Gets Relentlessly Roasted For THIS

Erica Mena Denies “Love & Hip Hop” Tweet, Gets Roasted

A certain reality TV star who’s known for bringing the drama to VH1 is officially back. Erica Mena made her “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” debut in a grand fashion Monday thanks to a private jet and an appearance from Jazze Pha.

Further along in the episode, the bombastic brawler quickly got acclimated to ATL and met with Stevie J who offered her a position as the first lady of his Danger Zone record label. (Bye Joseline!)

Unfortunately for her, this meant that she was also being pitted against Stevie’s other “artist” /her friend Estelita who’d been vying for the top spot.

All the while the show was airing however, people were digging up some of Mena’s old tweets including this one where she said The Love & Hip Hop Franchise is for “broke people.”

“Those who do go back clearly need the money,” said Mena.

Erica’s since said that the tweet was photoshopped.

Photoshopped tweets and mad promo. Thanks 🙌🏼😆 — Erica Mena (@iamErica_Mena) March 20, 2018

