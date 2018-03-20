#LHHATL Erica Mena Denies Returning To ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Because She’s Broke & Gets Relentlessly Roasted For THIS
Erica Mena Denies “Love & Hip Hop” Tweet, Gets Roasted
A certain reality TV star who’s known for bringing the drama to VH1 is officially back. Erica Mena made her “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” debut in a grand fashion Monday thanks to a private jet and an appearance from Jazze Pha.
Further along in the episode, the bombastic brawler quickly got acclimated to ATL and met with Stevie J who offered her a position as the first lady of his Danger Zone record label. (Bye Joseline!)
Unfortunately for her, this meant that she was also being pitted against Stevie’s other “artist” /her friend Estelita who’d been vying for the top spot.
All the while the show was airing however, people were digging up some of Mena’s old tweets including this one where she said The Love & Hip Hop Franchise is for “broke people.”
“Those who do go back clearly need the money,” said Mena.
Oh really????
Erica’s since said that the tweet was photoshopped.
Sure thing, sis!
That’s not all, Erica also caught flack from folks over a super shady scene VH1 put together; hit the flip.
While announcing that she wanted to return to her dream to pursue a music career, VH1 played old clips of Erica singing and sounding———-INTERESTING.
This is the track Erica previously released.
Erica also alleged that her ex Rich Dollaz took advantage of her when she was trying to start her music career.
Hit the flip for his response.
Richie thinks someone needs to be more truthful.
People are still going in on Erica Mena’s vocal “skills.”