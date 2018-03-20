LHHATL Is Byke And Twitter Can’t Believe Kirk Is STILL Out Here Playing Rasheeda For A Fool

Kirk Is The Father

We knew this was the case, we just didn’t want to admit it, huh? Well Kirk finally admitted to the fact that he is in fact the father of a side baby and Rasheeda has to sit there and take it. And not only that, but reality’s biggest Boo Boo Da Fool is just gonna go along with it.

Okay now that We know Kirk is the father finally…. now what’s gone be him and Rasheeda storyline? 🤔 come on Mona what you got‼️😂 #LHHATL — M.J. (@_signedMJ) March 20, 2018

This is a full on mess. Twitter didn’t let it slide either and dragged both of these poor souls. Take a look…