The Baddest: Trina Checked Shay At The LHHMIA Reunion And Twitter Erupted
- By Bossip Staff
LHHMIA Reunion Checks Shay
Shay has had a looooong season. Her wigs have been the center of attention, but don’t get it twisted: Shay is always ready to get in someone’s face. That is, until Trina comes for that a$$. During the reunion last night, Trina checked Shay and Shay was quiet as a mouse. Damn. What happened to that same energy?
Twitter certainly noticed and had all the jokes. Take a look…