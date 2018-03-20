Like Father, Like Son: Is Donald Trump, Jr.’s Wife Leaving Him Because He Smashed Aubrey O’Day?

Donald Trump, Jr. Affair With Aubrey O’Day Revealed

Another day, another scandal for the sad reality show that is the current White House.

Today’s saga involves Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., his pending divorce to his wife of 12 years Vanessa, and how the President’s former reality show played a role in getting him some outside azz…namely that of former Bad Boy artist Aubrey O’day.

As a friend close to Aubrey told Us Weekly, Donald, Jr. was selling the once-upon-a-time pop star all kinds of dreams while they were on the set of Celebrity Apprentice years back, and eventually charmed his way into her Danity Kane drawls while his pregnant wife sat at home none the wiser:

“Things started up with Aubrey and Don Jr. toward the end of the taping. When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff…Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

This all took place around the end of 2011 and went on throughout the Winter. But fast forward to March 2012…and Junior supposedly changed his tune when his wife found e-mails between her husband and Aubrey, pretty much confirming their extramarital activities. Needless to say, he let Aubrey know she had to kick rocks while he mended fences with his wife and tended to his (then) three children.

It doesn’t appear that anything further went on between Aubrey and Donald, Jr. after their brief affair, and he and his wife Vanessa went on to have two more kids. But something clearly tipped Vanessa off the deep end much more recently, as she filed for divorce just days ago.

SMH. Of course, we’re doubting that Aubrey was his only dalliance over the years. Aubrey’s remained pretty mute on this one, but we’re guessing she’s a little embarrassed to have her ancient low business suddenly make national news.

Getty