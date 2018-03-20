Jesus Take The Wheel: 5th Package Explosion Takes Place A FedEx Facility, Possibly Linked To Austin Bombs

Image via Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Fifth Bomb Explodes In Texas At FedEx Facility

There’s a bombing going on outside, no man is safe from…

According to CNN, yet another package has exploded and left a person injured. A bomb detonated inside of a FedEx sorting facility near San Antonio, Texas which is only an hour drive from Austin where the previous four explosions took place.

Although the FBI and ATF aren’t making an official statement about their findings, you don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to understand what appears to be happening, via USAToday:

“It would be silly for us not to admit that we suspect it’s related” into four bombings in Austin this month, FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee said.

While no one was significantly harmed, one person was reported with minor injuries.

This bombing does differ in sense that the Austin bombs were place on doorsteps or on the street, this particular bomb was actually sent in the mail.

If you’re in Austin, protect ya neck.