Golden Girls: Beysus And Blue Ivy Look Glorious In Glittering Goddess Gowns

Beyoncé Breaks Out Wearable Art Photos Of Her Family

We’ve been searching the photo agencies high and low trying to find these photos that Beyoncé just released from Saturday night’s 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:20pm PDT

How is this for a stunning family photo? Bey shared a gang of photos of her family and friends and of course Blue Ivy had a starring role. Do you love their golden goddess attire?

Hit the flip for more photos