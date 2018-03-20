Golden Girls: Beysus And Blue Ivy Look Glorious In Glittering Goddess Gowns

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3

Beyoncé Breaks Out Wearable Art Photos Of Her Family

We’ve been searching the photo agencies high and low trying to find these photos that Beyoncé just released from Saturday night’s 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala.

How is this for a stunning family photo? Bey shared a gang of photos of her family and friends and of course Blue Ivy had a starring role. Do you love their golden goddess attire?

