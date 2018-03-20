SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING! Shooting At Maryland High School, No Confirmation Of Deaths Or Injury

Image via MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images

School Shooting A Great Mills High School In Maryland

So, this is just gonna keep happening and politicians gonna keep being b!t¢h-made. That’s where we’re at. SMFH.

The Washington Post is reporting that there has been a shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The property is on lockdown and but there are no details about how many may be killed or injured although MSNBC is on-air reporting that “multiple” people are hurt.

There is also no word on the status of the shooter, if he (because women don’t do this type of s#!t) is still at-large or otherwise.

Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, said at 8:15 a.m. that officials “have a shooting at Great Mills High School.” “It is fluid,” she said of the situation.

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

This is absolutely f***in’ ridiculous. The March For Our Lives is set to take place this coming Saturday in Washington, D.C.

More details as they become available.