F*** Your List: Frustrated Rapper Nav Blasts XXL’s EIC For Taking Payola Dates In Exchange For Cover Spot

Nav Blasts XXL Magazine

Popular Canadian rapper Nav is giving XXL a piece of his mind, while putting their Editor-In-Chief Vanessa Satten on blast over schmoozing with freshmen nominees. In the past, J. Cole, Wiz Khalifa and Kid Cudi have all blossomed stealthy careers after landing the list, so rappers are thirsty to get put on.

This week, after learning that XXL had not chosen Nav for their coveted “Freshman” cover, he went off on a rant on social media to over 1 million of his followers. He said he refuses to have “wine and dine” Satten for his deserved spot on their magazine cover.

For whatever reason over the years, rapper have looked to this “Freshman List” to validate their careers and Nav believe this woman is milking it. Are you surprised?

This is who decides who's on the @xxl Freshman List 😂😂😂 I refuse to wine and dine you and play you my new music before my fans. I will never show up for your list #NoCap 😈 pic.twitter.com/2viMlihIF0 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

This is who decides who’s on the @ xxl Freshman ListI refuse to wine and dine you and play you my new music before my fans. I will never show up for your list.

Bitterness aside, he does seem to send off a sincere message about not needing validation here.

To my fellow artists. We shouldn’t look to a magazine for validation or to tell us if we “hot or not”, especially one that hasn’t been credible for 10 years @xxl. Make music for yourself and your fans. I would never show up for the Freshman List cuz I don’t need their approval “I wouldn’t show up for the freshman list” F*** @ XXL YOUR MAGAZINE IS TRASH SORRY I MEAN WEBSITE

To my fellow artists. We shouldn’t look to a magazine for validation or to tell us if we "hot or not", especially one that hasn't been credible for 10 years @xxl. Make music for yourself and your fans. I would never show up for the Freshman List cuz I don't need their approval 😈 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

"I wouldn’t show up for the freshman list" FUCK @XXL YOUR MAGAZINE IS TRASH🚮🚮SORRY I MEAN WEBSITE 😂😂 — Nav (@beatsbynav) March 19, 2018

Rapper Trippie Redd had a few words for XXL in response to Nav’s rant. Seems like rappers aren’t really moved by Nav’s movement against Vanessa so far…

What are your thoughts?