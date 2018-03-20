DecynthiaClements Protestors Call For Justice In Police Shooting Of Illinois Woman

Decynthia Clements was fatally shot by Elgin police on I-90 this morning. She allegedly pulled a knife on police. "There was no reason for what they did to her," said Clements' cousin Arthur Dorsey. "She was a good girl. There was no reason to kill her."https://t.co/ANJiw4MhRL pic.twitter.com/y6cRJChYVe — Suburban News (@chitribsuburbs) March 12, 2018

Decynthia Clements Killed By Police

An Illinois woman is dead after being pulled over by police. The Chicago Tribune reports that Elgin, Illinois police are preparing to release videos taken during the fatal shooting of Decynthia Clements.

Clements, 34, was killed earlier this month on highway I-90. Clements was pulled over by police but refused to exit her SUV, according to reports.She reportedly pulled out a knife and set fire to her SUV.

The Tribune reports that the shooting occurred around the time that the fire forced officers to pull her out of the vehicle.

Lt. Christian Jensen, a 19-year department veteran, shot Clements multiple times. He is on paid administrative leave.

About 100 protestors recently gathered outside of police headquarters demanding answers for the shooting.

Decynthia Clements!!! Was killed by Illinois police on Monday!!! Police have the audacity to smile in the face of protesters!! Decynthia Clements Decynthia Clements Decynthia Clements #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/62cBItanF0 — 🐰maggs🐰 (@b7nnyst7ffs) March 16, 2018

