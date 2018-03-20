Celebrity Seeds: Torrei And Kevin Hart Hire Rae Sremmurd To Perform At Daughter Heaven’s 13th Birthday Party

Kevin And Torrei Hart Have Skyzone Party For Daughter’s Birthday

Comedian /Actress Torrei Hart teamed up with ex Kevin Hart to celebrate their daughter Heaven Hart’s 13th birthday yesterday by closing down the popular kid’s play palace SKYZONE and creating a WAKANDA/ Marvel themed experience for their guest.

“We wanted Heaven to know that despite our busy schedules she always comes first!” says Torrei, who put her debut comedy tour (The Bald and Boujee) on hold to celebrate her daughter’s coming of age.

Both Torrei and Kevin put their entertaining jobs on hold to celebrate a festive night with friends and family, along with a private performance by Rae Sremmurd.