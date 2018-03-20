Congratulations: Haitian-American-Japanese Tennis Baller Naomi Osaka Gives Nervous First Victory Speech After Winning BNP Paribas Open [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka Wins BNP Paribas Open

Naomi Osaka is about to be a big deal and you should pat attention to her.

Following her very first tournament win at the BNP Paribas Open, the 20-year-old Haitian-American-Japanese tennis baller had another first, a tournament win victory speech.

It was awkward, charming and endearing and you should watch it right now.

Congrats, girl!

