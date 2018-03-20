Congratulations: Haitian-American-Japanese Tennis Baller Naomi Osaka Gives Nervous First Victory Speech After Winning BNP Paribas Open [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Naomi Osaka Wins BNP Paribas Open
Naomi Osaka is about to be a big deal and you should pat attention to her.
Following her very first tournament win at the BNP Paribas Open, the 20-year-old Haitian-American-Japanese tennis baller had another first, a tournament win victory speech.
It was awkward, charming and endearing and you should watch it right now.
Congrats, girl!