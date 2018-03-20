Congratulations: Haitian-American-Japanese Tennis Baller Naomi Osaka Gives Nervous First Victory Speech After Winning BNP Paribas Open [Video]

Image via Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka Wins BNP Paribas Open

Naomi Osaka is about to be a big deal and you should pat attention to her.

Following her very first tournament win at the BNP Paribas Open, the 20-year-old Haitian-American-Japanese tennis baller had another first, a tournament win victory speech.

It was awkward, charming and endearing and you should watch it right now.

"This is probably gonna be like the worst acceptance speech of all time." Naomi Osaka's acceptance speech is a gift 😍#BNPPO18 pic.twitter.com/dIuXnjgKOb — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) March 18, 2018

Congrats, girl!