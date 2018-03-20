SMH: The Weinstein Company Has Officially Filed For Bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company Files For Bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company announced on Monday that it has officially filed for bankruptcy. Of course, this comes following co-founder Harvey Weinstein’s numerous sexual abuse allegations, which led to him being blacklisted in Hollywood and ousted from the company.

Despite their bankruptcy, however, the film company locked in a “stalking horse” bid with Lantern Capital. The company explained in a statement via Variety. “The Board selected Lantern in part due to Lantern’s commitment to maintain the assets and employees as a going concern. The Company hopes that this orderly sale process under the supervision of the Bankruptcy Court will allow it to maximize the value of the Company’s assets for the benefit of its creditors and other stakeholders.”

What might be an even bigger move for the company along with the bankruptcy filings: they also announced that it has removed all non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with their employees. This wasn’t necessarily voluntary, but happened as part of an ongoing negotiation with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

The company commented, “No one should be afraid to speak out or coerced to stay quiet. The Company thanks the courageous individuals who have already come forward. Your voices have inspired a movement for change across the country and around the world.”

Earlier this month, it was reported the Weinstein Company was near bankruptcy after a deal to sell the company for less than $500 million fell through. The exact price for their new negotiations with Latern Capital has not yet been confirmed.