Family Business: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Buys His Dad An Escalade Following Hip Surgery

Dwayne Johnson Got His Dad A Big Gift Post-Surgery

According to The Rock, “we all got daddy issues,” but he seems to have found a pretty good way to work his out.

After undergoing hip surgery, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s dad called him with a relatively simple request: a bigger car. The actor told the story on Instagram writing, “My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said ‘Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab’…I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for.”

Like the good son he is, Johnson told his father to take his pick of whichever car he wanted, and in only a few hours, he received a picture with him standing next to a brand new Escalade.

Dwayne posted a photo of his dad’s new digs on Instagram with a lengthy caption to go alone with it. Throughout his very nostalgic and sweet caption, he remembers his father being “a tough MF” when he was younger. He wrote, “He’d kick my ass from one side of the gym to the other for years. I hated it when I was a kid, but grateful for it as a man.”

The Jumanji star is Forbes’ second-highest paid actor on the planet, so it’s pretty likely that buying this new car was just chump change for The Rock–but that doesn’t make the gesture any less sweet.