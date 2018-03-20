Blended Family Love: Waka Flocka Tattoos Tammy Rivera’s Mini-Me To His Body

Waka Flocka Inks Step-Daughter’s Face

Waka Flocka is showing his love for Charlie, the daughter he is helping Tammy Rivera raise, some special love by inking her face to his body. Tammy showed off the ink to IG fans with an emotional caption. She’s obviously proud and touched by the gesture.

When he love your child more than he Love’s you.. that’s when you know it’s real! Stepfather would be an insult @wakaflocka

Previously, there was some controversy over how Tammy and Waka parent from Charlie’s biological dad’s side. They felt like his role was being minimized but The Flockas ever addressed the allegations. They continue to show Charlie more and more love since then. Tammy included in her caption that calling Waka a “stepfather” is an insult.

Sweet family-dom. Meanwhile, Tammy's been showing off her light figure after breast reduction surgery.