Exclusive: “Hustle & Soul” Chef Lawrence Page Back With Baby Mama Ana For Season Two

“Hustle & Soul” Second Season Premieres Thursday March 22 At 10 P.M. EST On WeTV

Chef Lawrence Page said he’s no longer slinging soul food with a side of shlong in the second season of his reality show “Hustle & Soul.”

Last season, we saw the “Pink Tea Cup” proprietor date his way through the staff at his eatery – much to the ire of his long time on/off partner Ana Lavender, the mother of his son. But in the second season, Lawrence said he’s a changed man and is back with his son’s mother on both professional and personal terms.

“I learned that the grass is not greener on the other side,” Chef Lawrence told BOSSIP. “What viewers will see is throughout all the drama, how we stuck together. Our family values, Ana forgiving me though the mistakes that I’ve made, and helped me find myself, and not getting caught up in the weaknesses that men have.”

The chef credits church, prayer and the realization that Ana’s permanent role in his life as the mother of his child and business partner with helping him change his ways. He also said that he had to learn that not all attention from the opposite sex was good attention.

“I got tired of those women using me, and using me for the wrong reasons, and not (dating me) for who I am. I think sometimes I looked at Ana and thought ‘You’re just jealous. You’re just mad.’ But that’s not the case. She’s seeing that I was helping these women out a lot. And some of them were taking advantage of it, and I just didn’t see it.”

Chef Lawrence revealed that he and Ana have turned over a new leaf in their relationship, relocating to South Florida, and Ana is now his business partner and is running their new restaurant in Miami.

Ana told us that she didn’t take the decision to reconcile lightly, and both said they wanted to make it work in part for the sake of their son, Rebel. The mom and entrepreneur said they are trying to move past their problems, and Ana even offered olive branches to her former love rivals: for example, Thandi, who was Chef Lawrence’s fiery gal pal last season, is still managing their Brooklyn restaurant – a decision Ana herself made.

“I’m completely all about women moving forward in the business,” Ana said. “And I believe that I taught her a lot, and it shouldn’t go to waste. We’re women and we’re black women. Yeah, we have our situations with each other, but we still have to support each other, because who else is going to? “

“I just can’t go near ‘em!” the chef joked.