“Hustle & Soul” Exclusive: The Twins Claim Lawrence Plans To Apologize… But Is It All A Ploy?[VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Dominic D'Angelica, Sana Akibu, and Stefen D'Angelica attends Wetv's Hustle & Soul Season 2 Premiere Celebration on March 19, 2018 in New York City.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Wetv

WeTV’s hit culinary docu-series, “Hustle & Soul,” is back for a second season and we’ve got a sneak peek! In the clip, the twins want Candice and Lawrence up to make up and apologize to each other, so they set them up under false expectations!

Here’s more on the episode:

“Hustle & Soul” Episode 201 – Let’s Get This Fried Chicken!

Chef Lawrence has a mysterious new plan to elevate the Pink Tea Cup. He tries to win his family back but Ana explodes over his affair with Thandi. A new hire causes chaos, Sana schemes to get Candice back & the twins hatch a secret plan.

The season 2 premiere is airing Thursday, March 22 at 10PM ET/PT. Will you be watching?

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1628954/hustle-soul-exclusive-the-twins-claim-lawrence-plans-to-apologize-but-is-it-all-a-ployvideo/
Categories: Bossip Exclusives, For Your Viewing Pleasure, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus