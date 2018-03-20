“Hustle & Soul” Exclusive: The Twins Claim Lawrence Plans To Apologize… But Is It All A Ploy?[VIDEO]

WeTV’s hit culinary docu-series, “Hustle & Soul,” is back for a second season and we’ve got a sneak peek! In the clip, the twins want Candice and Lawrence up to make up and apologize to each other, so they set them up under false expectations!

Here’s more on the episode:

“Hustle & Soul” Episode 201 – Let’s Get This Fried Chicken!

Chef Lawrence has a mysterious new plan to elevate the Pink Tea Cup. He tries to win his family back but Ana explodes over his affair with Thandi. A new hire causes chaos, Sana schemes to get Candice back & the twins hatch a secret plan.

The season 2 premiere is airing Thursday, March 22 at 10PM ET/PT. Will you be watching?