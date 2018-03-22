Trippin’ With Teale SXSW Edition: Fader Fort, Jetlife, EarDrummers & More!!

This year I caught up with some of your favorite artists and influencers at the SXSW conference in Austin, TX. The South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW is the premier destination for discovery. The festival took place 3/14-3/18 with most stages held on Austin’s legendary 6th street. Here I was able to attend some of the most anticipated events including Fader Fort presented by The Fader, where there were on sight barbers giving fresh cuts, guests enjoyed cocktails courtesy of Jack Daniels, New Balance provided a ball pit to promote the classic #574 sneaker, and a plethora of indie to chart-topping artists took the stage to give performances to remember exclusively for pass holders Wednesday-Friday.

Just down the block on Thursday, Louisiana rapper Curren$y hosted the #Jetlife showcase where his artists T.Y., Smoke Dza, MonsterBeats and more gave a show which was litt, literally. Each performer had incredible crowd participation, in that everyone had a spliff in hand and even passed their gas back and forth to the artists on stage. Buddy, 24 Hrs, Trae Tha Truth, and TalibKweli were also among those to hit the stage at Empire Control Room & Garage. I caught up with Curren$y who said he was “very excited about the turnout and proud of all of his artists for doing their thing” and also spoke to Atlanta artist ScottyATL. I asked “what are two things your followers may not know about you?”. To which he replied “I have two strands of my own marijuana come out very soon”. Needless to say, we are all intrigued to see what he’s working with *peeking eyes*.

The same night (which was only Day 2, btw), BeernTacos held a stage Ironwood Hall with Headliners including YFN Lucci, Dj Luke Nasty, Young Dolph and special performances by Florida’s own Ball Greezy, Dj Luke Nasty, Atlanta rapper Ralo, QC artist Kollision and many more. The event was packed wall to wall from 9pm-1am and was ROCKING the whole time. With Dj Holiday as the host, the vibes were all the way LIVE!

My SXSW experience came to a close Friday with an amazing live performance by one of my favorite acts, Rae Sremmurd, at the EarDrummers x #NewEra SXSW Takeover stage at the Moody Theatre. The packed out house was too TURNT when YFN Lucci took to the stage performing some of his latest hits. MikeWillMadeIt rocked the crowd and the swavy hip-hop duo definitely showed up and showed OUT performing fan favorites including “No Type”, “Black Beatles”, and newest single “Powerglide”! To heck out more highlights and SXSW Takeover clips, click here. This year’s festival was, for sure, one to remember. Until next time, make sure to stay updated and follow us on social media @bossip and @bossipofficial!