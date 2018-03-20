Blac Chyna Went On A Date With Her Barely Legal Boo And Everyone Is Confused

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 16

(Photo by JB Lacroix/ WireImage)

Blac Chyna’s Barely Legal Love Is Getting Dragged

Blac Chyna and Tyga have something in common: they love barely-legal baes. We know that Tyga was ALLEGEDLY smashing the pre-legal cakes of one Kylie Jenner to smithereens. Now Chyna has joined the fray by being allegedly couples up with YBN Almighty Jay, who himself is 18. Maybe.

People. Are. Disgusted. They went out buying school clothes for him or something and they look like some damn fools.

Take a look at people dragging this kiddie mess.

