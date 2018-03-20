Blac Chyna Went On A Date With Her Barely Legal Boo And Everyone Is Confused

Blac Chyna’s Barely Legal Love Is Getting Dragged

Blac Chyna and Tyga have something in common: they love barely-legal baes. We know that Tyga was ALLEGEDLY smashing the pre-legal cakes of one Kylie Jenner to smithereens. Now Chyna has joined the fray by being allegedly couples up with YBN Almighty Jay, who himself is 18. Maybe.

This Blac Chyna new man. This had me dead lol. Watch til the end. pic.twitter.com/M2AzwaYpUX — Support My Mixtape And Love Me Forever⏲🔥 (@_DashawnJ_) March 18, 2018

People. Are. Disgusted. They went out buying school clothes for him or something and they look like some damn fools.

Take a look at people dragging this kiddie mess.