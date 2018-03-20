Will You Be Watching? Peep The Trailer For “King In The Wilderness,” A New Documentary On The Rev. Dr. King’s Last Years

“King In The Wilderness” Airs April 2 On HBO

A new HBO documentary charts the tumultuous, final few years of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life.

Using archival footage, interview with his contemporaries, and a stirring speech Dr. King made at the Riverside Church in Harlem, “King In The Wilderness” retraces King’s experience advancing civil rights, economic parity and nonviolence just before he was cut down by as assassin’s bullet.

The film will air two days before the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s death.

Will you be watching?