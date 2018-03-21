Swirl Dunk: Meet The Beautifully Baelicious Basketball Wife Sizzling The NCAA Tournament

You may remember swoon-worthy anchor bae Danyelle Sargent from ESPN before she quietly stepped away from the bright lights and started a beautifully blended family with Nevada Head Coach Eric Musselman who lead his team to the Sweet 16 while all eyes were glued to his now internet-famous wife.

Hit the flip to meet the baddest basketball wife in this year’s NCAA Tourney.

Last night… Finally got to break out my leather pants! #beyonce

Rare date night with the hubs! #anthonyhamilton

    2 hours until tip off! #cbifinals #espnu #battleborn #wolfpack

    Me and my boys! #platt80thbirthday

