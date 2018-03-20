SMH: Celebrity Realtor Kills Ex-Wife At Busy Mall, Fails To Kill Himself

Man Kills Ex-Wife In Bust California Mall

A Woman was shot dead by her ex-husband at a busy southern California mall over the weekend and tried to kill himself, causing a mall lockdown according to CBS.

Reportedly, 33-year-old Kevin Crane who is a successful and popular Los Angeles realtor went in the Thousand Oaks Mall to the Paper Source store where his ex-wife Parisa Siddiqi was working and shot her to death. He then tried to turn the gun on himself, only causing injuries. He survived the suicide attempt.

This is the alleged murder, Kevin Crane.

The couple had two children who were reportedly staying with family during the tragic incident. Kevin remains in critical condition from his self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.