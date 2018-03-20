Got Me A Baller: “RHOP’s” Charisse Jackson Jordan Leaves Beverly Hills Hotel With NBA Free Agent Neshard Walker

Reality Starlet Spotted With Pro Baller Outside Beverly Hills Hotel

She’s in the midst of a messy divorce from her husband of more than two decades, assistant Charlotte Hornets coach Eddie Jordan.

But “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s” Charisse Jackson Jordan apparently isn’t letting that stop her from enjoying another man’s company.

Our exclusive photos show the mom of two seemingly ecstatic as she left the bungalows at the Beverly Hills Hotel with NBA free agent basketball player Neshard Walker last weekend. A bashful Walker followed closely behind a smiley Jackson Jordan as they made their way out of the hotel’s bungalows.

The pair were dressed down for their outing in Southern California, and they appeared to be in good spirits following their encounter and as they left the hotel.

According to Walker’s social media, he and Jackson Jordan have been hanging out for the past couple of weeks.

The third season of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” airs April 1, and according to reports, Jackson Jordan will not be returning as a full time cast member, but will have a recurring role as a friend to the other women.