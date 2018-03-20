Some Sunken Swirl: Terrell Owens Switches Sports Shoots His Shot At Ig’nant Azalea [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images
Terrell Owens Wants Iggy Azalea
A TMZ photog ran up on Terrell Owens to ask him about Iggy Azalea burning Nick Young’s clothes and the man could barely finish the question before T.O. butted in with:
“Is she single?!”
Peep the thirst below.
In a weird way, we actually see this working out. Terrell and Iggy are perfect for each other…