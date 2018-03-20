Very Nasty, Very Rude: NeNe Says This Was The Last Straw In Her Failed Friendship With Kim

Here we go again…

NeNe Leakes Speaks On Kim Zolciak Again

NeNe Leakes is (once again) reiterating that she’s all the way done with one of her fellow housewives. After getting eviscerated by Kim Zolciak and Sheree Whitfield for “fake crying” over her Uber rape comment…

Crocodile tears!! Nobody said that shit! — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 19, 2018

NeNe clapped back on her Bravo blog.

According to NeNe, she’s all the way done with “devious, slanderous and reckless” Sheree, Kim AND Brielle Biermann, especially after those roach infestation allegations.

“Seeing Brielle’s post, I was outraged, but this was all premeditated by her trashy mom. The reason for Brielle recording anything in my house has changed more times than Kim’s Party City Halloween wigs and face! If she was smart (which we all know she isn’t), she would admit her wrongs and apologize instead of back peddling every chance she gets! Kim and messy, two-faced Sweetie 2.0 (Sheree) are devious, slanderous, and reckless. They do not like me! They don’t want me to have anything and will do anything to discredit me. Kim is teaching her daughter to be the same nasty, hateful, vindictive, plastic-wrap fake person! I will NEVER deal with any of them again in life.”

She also once again said that she and Kim can never reconcile because the drug allegations and roach rumors were the “last straw.”

“I will NEVER have anything to do with Kim again in life! She has thrown the most insults and lies over the years. She tries to put me down in any way that she can; saying that I’m on drugs and I have roaches is just the last straw for me. It seems as though she can say whatever, but the moment you say something back, you’re the worst person ever. I’ve said for years we are not on the same page. No matter what anyone says moving forward, this I can tell you: I am DONE with Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Sweetie 2.0.”

WELP!

